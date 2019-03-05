Stretch of 401 near Chatham-Kent reopens after 3 separate crashes

It took more than 12 hours, but the eastbound lanes of Highway 401 have finally reopened in the Chatham-Kent area.

A stretch of the highway between Kent Bridge Road and Orford Road was closed completely and then in part from 11 a.m. Monday until just past midnight.

According to the OPP, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., officers responded to three separate but serious crashes in the area, including one that led to a big rig catching fire.

The extent of any injuries is unknown at this time.