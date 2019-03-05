West Vancouver council delays B-Line vote

After heated debate Monday night, West Vancouver city council have decided to give further study to the fate of a controversial proposal to extend B-Line bus service along Marine Drive in West Vancouver.

Council was to vote on the route from Park Royal to Dundarave, that includes the elimination of parking spots on Marine Drive.

Over three dozen speakers from the community voiced their concerns before council well into the evening.

Council has directed staff to engage with stakeholders including Translink, the owners of Park Royal Shopping Centre, and the Squamish First Nation among others to review detailed B-Line design plans and discuss alternative solutions, route configurations, costs, and sources of funding.

Staff has 30 days to report back to council with their findings.