UCP leader Jason Kenney tweet backfires as #BetterOffWithRachel trends

By all accounts, it was meant to be an easy question to predict the answers to in a province suffering from a sluggish economy and unemployment in the energy sector: Are you better off today than you were four years ago?

But what happened was quite the opposite.

Alberta opposition United Conservative Party leader Jason Kenney tweeted that query on Friday, following up with, “For so many Alberta families the answer is clearly ‘no’. We can’t afford not to take bold action to bring jobs and investment back to Alberta.”

Are you better off today than you were four years ago? For so many Alberta families the answer is clearly ‘no’. We can’t afford not to take bold action to bring jobs and investment back to Alberta. See our full news release here: https://t.co/rv7NWoueL0 pic.twitter.com/dURKmFtMeE — Jason Kenney (@jkenney) March 1, 2019

The tweet prompted more than 600 replies as of Monday morning. Instead of agreements and vitriol, the overwhelming response was from people saying they were, in fact, better off — which led to the Canada-wide top trending hashtag #BetterOffWithRachel.

Of course, many responses came from fellow politicians and politically-minded Albertans. But with an estimated 4,700 tweets sent in the last day as of Monday morning, according to Trendsmap, there were also comments from regular citizens.

Some of the most-engaged responses included comments about a reduction in poverty, $25-per-day daycare, higher minimum wage improving quality of life for low-income workers, more support for LGBTQ2+ people, and few scandals involving the NDP government.

At the same time, other people commented on Alberta’s poor economy amid the low price of oil.

On Twitter, one person said, “The recession was not the NDP’s fault, and it’s not in the UPC’s power to end it.”

One government press secretary retweeted Kenney, saying “The comments on this tweet say it all.”

In response, a former political staffer-turned-realtor said, “Always find it mildly enjoyable Matt, when a tweet is setup to illicit a certain type of [response], only to get an opposite, and totally unplanned response. Though I agree, we’re #BetteroffwithRachel.”

Always find it mildly enjoyable Matt, when a tweet is setup to illicit a certain type of reaponse, only to get an opposite, and totally unplanned response. Though I agree, we’re #BetteroffwithRachel. #ableg — Robb Aishford (@CanmoreRobb) March 4, 2019

On Friday — the same day Kenney sent the tweet asked Albertans if they are better off — the UCP leader spoke at the Metropolitan Conference Centre in Calgary.

With charts and graphs flashing on screens beside him, Kenney said by any economic metric — employment statistics, corporate vacancy rates, earnings or housing prices — Alberta is worse off than when the NDP took office in 2015, even after taking into account a drop in oil prices.

Kenney said the New Democrats inherited a difficult situation but made it worse by increasing personal income taxes on the wealthy, boosting corporate income tax, introducing a carbon levy on fossil-fuel heating and gasoline, and bringing in more rules and regulations for employers.

The NDP increased the corporate tax to 12 per cent from 10 soon after taking office in 2015 and boosted personal income tax rates on high earners. They later cut the small business tax to two per cent from three.

In Edmonton, Economic Development Minister Deron Bilous said Kenney’s “grim reaper” analysis of the economy does not match reality, especially given that the province has no sales tax.

Rebuilding Alberta’s economy starts with cutting taxes on employers, said Kenney, who added details of his tax plan will be rolled out Monday.

He suggested the plan will include a corporate income tax rate cut because the current rate no longer gives the province any advantage over competitors such as B.C. and Saskatchewan or most of the U.S. states.

Below is a collection of tweets from replying to Kenney and from the #BetterOffWithRachel hashtag.

The replies to this are lovely, and seem to have spurred a hashtag that is now trending in both Calgary and Edmonton: #BetterOffWithRachel #ableg https://t.co/Fi3fqKR3SH — Robin Steudel (@robinst) March 4, 2019

What specific thing would Kenny have done that could have changed where we are? A man of slogans and personal issues. Nothing more. We have a hard working, honest, intelligent Premier. #BetterOffWithRachel — Brenda (@BerkieBrenda) March 4, 2019

I'm a single, middle-class woman. No children or dependents. So I get very little from any level of government. But I am happy to know that those less fortunate than I have a government that puts people before profit. Or ego. #BetterOffWithRachel — Jenngie (@sadiepris) March 4, 2019

Based on our economy and debt you would have to be delusional to even utter that under your breathe. She has been an abject failure. #ABleg — Jason 🇨🇦 (@JasonJJKK) March 4, 2019

#BetterOffWithRachel even though I did not directly benefit from the $25 per day for childcare, my community did, children did.#EarlyLearning should be affordable — Pro-Choice Edmonton (@blueskies366) March 4, 2019

I’m #BetterOffWithRachel. For the first time in my entire life, I feel like I have a Premier who supports LGBTQ2+ people. #ableg — Dave Beninger (@DaveBeninger) March 4, 2019

She doesn't spew hate. She listens to Albertans. She puts money into what matters. As far as Im concerned shes lifted us up and brought AB into the 21st century. Im proud of her and Im proud to work for her. #BetterOffWithRachel — 🌸Princess Louise Caroline 🌸 (@CandyandRonnie) March 3, 2019

I’m #BetterOffWithRachel because:

– she is working on creating a diversified economy

– supports #LGBTQ wholeheartedly

– has kept our healthcare system stable through the recession

– has invested significantly in transit #ThankYouRachel #ableg — Doug (@DougYEG) March 4, 2019

And people are right, Twitter doesn't win elections. But momentum does. If you're happy here. If you're #BetterOffWithRachel, you need to talk about it everywhere. On Facebook, in coffee shops. Write in to the papers if you want. Trust me, it's a lot easier than protesting. — Mike Morrison 🏳️‍🌈 (@mikesbloggity) March 4, 2019

If you can't denounce conversion therapy, your party sucks#BetterOffWithRachel — Larry Meatt (@MeattLarry) March 4, 2019

I've supported her from her early days in office, when Rachel handled the Ft. Mac fire crisis with calm competence & class. She kept my support with her steadfast work building an appropriate response to climate change that doesn't sellout oil workers. #BetterOffWithRachel — Jim Crowell (@routewalker) March 4, 2019

As a parent of school-aged kids and as a son of aging-retired parents I can’t help but think that we are #BetteroffwithRachel

I don’t believe in Kenney’s vision for Alberta. — John Nelson (@J_L_Nelson) March 4, 2019

The "better off" question feels like it's just for straight white men. Some of whom won't land big money in oil and gas so easily again. Many people who don't look like us are indeed #BetterOffWithRachel though, and that's what irks the status quo. It's just progress, dudes. — Jeff Samsonow (@jeffsamsonow) March 3, 2019

My husband was laid off during the global decline of oil prices and is back at work now. During his unemployment, my public-sector job put food on the table. My kids attend a well-funded school and the LGBT people I know feel safe and affirmed. We're #BetterOffWithRachel. — Heather Ganshorn (@HGanshorn) March 4, 2019

She understands science. She understands sticking up for people. She understands putting together a good team. She doesn’t flirt with biggots, racists and conspiracy theorists. We are #BetterOffWithRachel — John Rumsey (@JohnRumsey1978) March 4, 2019

I was a lifelong PC voter, except for Ralph Klein, until the 2015 election. I was fed up with their entitlement, handouts to friends, disdain for education, & more. I’ve always admired Rachel Notley and decided to support her then. I will again because I’m #BetterOffWithRachel — ☘️ Barbara Larochelle is 14% Irish! ☘️ (@BarbLarochelle) March 4, 2019

While we talk tonight about being #BetterOffWithRachel, let's acknowledge those who haven't bounced back from the oil crash. That's JK's intended "better off" audience. But let's point out his linked plan – two tax cuts and "cutting red tape" – are not real solutions. #AbLeg — Don Macfarlane (@RevmodDon) March 4, 2019

I agree. I don't tweet a lot, mostly I watch and listen. And I see that beyond the loud (and usually obnoxious) Kenney supporters there's a lot of thoughtful folks that don't care for bumper-sticker politics. Hope they also come to the conclusion that we're #BetterOffWithRachel. — Karen just is. (@calico3) March 4, 2019

Last 10 months: my dad survived prostate cancer. My mom needed an MRI and is having surgery next month. My BIL weathered a staph infection that included the ER and a antibiotic pump to his heart. Affordable and accessable and I'd like it to stay that way. #BetterOffWithRachel — Nick Taylor (@nickandhislens) March 4, 2019

— With files from Dean Bennett, The Canadian Press