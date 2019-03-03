Fire
March 3, 2019

Garage damaged after northeast Calgary fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

A garage was damaged after a fire in northeast Calgary on Sunday.

A detached garage was damaged after a northeast Calgary fire on Sunday.

Firefighters were called to a blaze in the 300 block of Maitland Crescent N.E. at around 4:20 p.m.

The building was fully engulfed when crews arrived, and firefighters quickly knocked the flames down, the fire department said.

Two people left before firefighters arrived.

ENMAX was also at the scene at 6 p.m., working to get power restored to the home after an electrical line was downed as a result of the fire, officials said.

The cause is under investigation.

