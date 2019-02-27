Fire
February 27, 2019 11:38 pm

Family, dog and rabbit emerge safe from northwest Calgary fire

By Online Journalist  Global News

Crews were called to a garage fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

No one was injured, but a garage was left with minor damage after a fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Crews responded to a fire at a two-storey home with an attached garage on Royal Elm Way N.W. at 6:30 p.m.

“I saw smoke coming out from the garage… It was quite dense and dark,” said Derek Rebisz, who lives in the neighbourhood.

The Calgary Fire Department said damage only affected the garage but some smoke went into the house. The department also said the family had working smoke alarms.

No one was injured after a garage fire in northwest Calgary on Wednesday.

Two adults, three children, a dog and a rabbit left the house before firefighters arrived and called 911 from outside.

“Everyone was out in good shape,” said Acting District Chief Rouge Ashmead.

The cause is under investigation.

