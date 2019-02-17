Calgary crews battle Sunday morning house fire in the southeast
First responders are at the scene of a house fire in the southeast Calgary community of Douglas Glen Sunday morning.
The incident occurred in the 300 block of Douglas Glen Close S.E.
Fire officials said they received roughly 20 calls to 911 at around 4:20 a.m., with many reporting a loud bang.
When crews arrived, they found a home fully engulfed in fire, with the flames spreading to a second home.
Five homes were evacuated in all, according to fire officials. No injures have been reported yet, however crews have yet to search the first home due to the degree of damage it sustained.
Crews shut off power and gas to the affected homes.
A second alarm was called to the scene, due to damage and the need to change out crews because of the cold weather.
One neighbour said he heard a loud explosion that shook his house a block away.
