RV and house catch fire in southeast Calgary

An RV and a house caught fire in southeast Calgary on Thursday night.

Bruce Barrs, a battalion chief with the Calgary Fire Department, told Global News that crews responded to a blaze in the 1000 block of Pensdale Crescent S.E. just after 7 p.m.

The fire started in a parked RV before it spread to the house beside it, Barrs said. When firefighters arrived, he said they could see flames and smoke.

According to Barrs, four people and a dog had safely gotten out of either the house or the RV by the time crews arrived and nobody was injured.

As of 8:30 p.m., Barrs said the fire was under control. He said the house on the other side of the RV was not affected by the blaze.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

Watch below: Some videos from Global News’ coverage of fires in Calgary.