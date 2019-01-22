Calgary fire crews battle northeast garage fire

Calgary fire crews battled a garage fire in the northeast Calgary community of Coventry Hills Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the call came in at around 5:50 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100-block of Coventry Road N.E.

Several callers to 911 reported hearing a loud bang, followed by flames coming from a pickup truck that was parked in an alleyway near a garage, fire said.

When fire crews arrived, a garage was found fully engulfed by flames, fire said.

The fire is now under control and CFD confirmed a pickup truck was destroyed in the incident.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

About six trucks were at the incident.