Canada
January 22, 2019 10:52 am
Updated: January 22, 2019 12:18 pm

Calgary fire crews battle northeast garage fire

By Online journalist  Global News

A fire in northeast Calgary destroyed a garage and a vehicle early Tuesday morning.

A A

Calgary fire crews battled a garage fire in the northeast Calgary community of Coventry Hills Tuesday morning.

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) said the call came in at around 5:50 a.m. for a structure fire in the 100-block of Coventry Road N.E.

Several callers to 911 reported hearing a loud bang, followed by flames coming from a pickup truck that was parked in an alleyway near a garage, fire said.

READ MORE: Fire guts garage, damages vehicles in southeast Calgary

When fire crews arrived, a garage was found fully engulfed by flames, fire said.

The fire is now under control and CFD confirmed a pickup truck was destroyed in the incident.

Investigators are on scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

About six trucks were at the incident.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
conventry road fire
Fire
Northeast Calgary fire
Structure Fire
structure fire calgary

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.