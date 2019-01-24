Smoking material caused southeast Calgary office fire

Two employees of a Calgary business were able to evacuate themselves from their burning building on Thursday unharmed.

When Calgary fire crews arrived at the building in the 2800 block of 58 Avenue S.E., they encountered heavy smoke coming from two neighbouring businesses. Investigators said the fire had breached a window between them.

Two employees, who had started smelling smoke, got out before calling 911.

The fire was quickly brought under control and fans were used to ventilate smoke and toxic gases from the building.

In reviewing surveillance video from the business owners, fire investigators were able to find what appeared to be the start of the blaze, which has been determined to be accidental.

It started as a result of the improper disposal of smoking material, Calgary fire said.

The Calgary Fire Department would like to remind smokers of the following:

If you smoke, always use a deep, sturdy and non-combustible receptacle that contains water or sand

Before you throw away butts and ashes, make sure they are out by soaking in water

Do not discard cigarettes in vegetation such as mulch, potted plants or landscaping, peat moss, dried grasses, leaves or other things that could ignite easily