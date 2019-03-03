No injuries after basement fire in historic downtown Calgary building

No one was injured after a fire broke out in a historic three-storey apartment building in downtown Calgary on Sunday.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls alerting them to a fire in a basement storage room in the 800 block of 12 Avenue S.W. at 1:30 p.m.

One caller reported thick, black smoke in the hallway and another said the fire alarm was triggered, the fire department said.

Officials said 15 evacuees were sheltered in a Calgary Transit bus as firefighters contained the flames.

After crews ventilated the building and conducted air monitoring, residents were let back into their suites at the President Apartments, a wood-framed structure built in 1927, according to the Beltline Heritage Group.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.