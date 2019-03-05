Dark Poutine podcast recap: Mass murderer — Dale Merle Nelson

On this week’s episode of the Dark Poutine podcast, we look at the crimes of Dale Merle Nelson.

In the wee hours of Sept. 5, 1970, after a binge of alcohol and possibly LSD, Nelson, 33, a logger and father of three, snapped.

In the matter of just over an hour, he murdered seven residents, including four children, of tiny Creston, B.C. He then absconded with another child into the local wilderness.

That child, eight-year-old Cathy St. Amand, would also be found butchered where Nelson said he’d left her prior to his capture just a day after the massacre — one of the worst in Canadian history.

