Abbotsford police searching for armed home invaders

Abbotsford police are looking for witnesses to what they’re describing as a targeted home invasion on Saturday.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at a home near Maclure Road and Horn Street.

Police said a man and woman, both 54, were confronted by a group of four men wearing hoodies who forced their way into the home.

According to investigators, once inside, the men produced a gun and demanded cash and drugs.

The man who lived in the home was able to flee out the back door, while the woman managed to hide in another room.

Police said the men allegedly ransacked the house, before fleeing with a duffel bag with unknown contents and the key to the couple’s black BMW.

As the suspects were fleeing in the stolen car, police said the male resident confronted them. A single gunshot was fired from inside the car, police said, shattering the driver’s side window.

No one was hurt.

The alleged home invaders fled in the stolen BMW along with a white sedan. Police said the BMW was found a short distance away.

Police are now looking to speak with witnesses and to collect any dash cam video shot in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford Police, or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.