OHL Roundup: Saturday, March 2, 2019

BARRIE, Ont. – Dalton Duhart had the game-winning goal at 16:02 of the third period as the Barrie Colts held off the Niagara IceDogs 5-4 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jason Willms, Nathan Allensen, Ryan Suzuki and Aidan Brown also scored for the Colts (26-32-4). Kai Edmonds made 41 saves for the win.

Elijah Roberts, Matthew Philip, Kyen Sopa and Ben Jones replied for the IceDogs (38-16-7), who got an 18-save performance from Jake McGrath in net.

Barrie did not score on its three power plays and Niagara was 0 for 5 with the man advantage.

WOLVES 5 GENERALS 4

SUDBURY, Ont. — Quinton Byfield scored twice, including the winner, as the Wolves edged Oshawa.

Blake Murray, Macauley Carson and Anthony DeMeo rounded out the attack for Sudbury (39-17-5).

Brandon Saigeon, Anthony Salinitri, Brett Neumann and Nando Eggenberger supplied the offence for the Generals (39-19-4).

—

PETES 6 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Michael Little’s power-play goal at the 1:58 mark of the second period was the winner as Peterborough skated past the Firebirds.

Zach Gallant, Christopher Paquette, Liam Kirk, Adam Timleck and Chad Denault also scored for the Petes (29-29-3).

Cody Morgan and Ty Dellandrea had goals for Flint (12-45-5).

—

OTTERS 5 STING 3

ERIE, Pa. — Chad Yetman put away the power-play winner 12:42 into the second period as the Otters downed Sarnia.

Gera Poddubnyi, Kurtis Henry, Jamie Drysdale and Maxim Golod also scored for Erie (25-31-4).

Hugo Leufvenius, Sean Josling and Ryan McGregor scored for the Sting (25-30-7).

—

KNIGHTS 4 BULLDOGS 1

HAMILTON — Connor McMichael knocked in the game-winning goal at 6:03 of the third period as London defeated the Bulldogs.

Liam Foudy, Billy Moskal and Joey Keane also scored for the Knights (43-12-7).

Arthur Kaliyev had the only goal for Hamilton (27-31-5).

—

SPIRIT 7 FRONTENACS 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Ethan Cardwell had back-to-back goals in the first period as the Spirit rolled past Kingston.

Albert Michnac and Jake Goldowski also scored as Saginaw (41-15-5) built a 4-0 lead by the first intermission. Reagan O’Grady, Damien Giroux and Bode Wilde chipped in as well.

Ryan Cranford replied in the third period for the Frontenacs (13-47-2).