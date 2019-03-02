Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry suspended 2 games

Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry has been suspended two games for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

During the final minutes of Friday’s game between Nashville and Winnipeg, Lowry swung his stick and connected with Forsberg’s face.

Lowry was handed a two-minute high-sticking minor for the play as the Jets went on to win 5-3.

The 25-year-old has 17 points through 62 games for Winnipeg this season along with 31 total penalty minutes.

Winnipeg plays in Columbus against the Blue Jackets Sunday night.

