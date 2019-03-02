Sports
March 2, 2019 9:26 pm

Winnipeg Jets’ Adam Lowry suspended 2 games

Austin Siragusa By Reporter  Global News

Winnipeg Jets center Adam Lowry (17) celebrates after scoring an unassisted goal during the third period of the team's NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues, Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018, in St. Louis.

AP Photo/Scott Kane
Winnipeg Jets forward Adam Lowry has been suspended two games for high-sticking Nashville Predators forward Filip Forsberg.

During the final minutes of Friday’s game between Nashville and Winnipeg, Lowry swung his stick and connected with Forsberg’s face.

Lowry was handed a two-minute high-sticking minor for the play as the Jets went on to win 5-3.

The 25-year-old has 17 points through 62 games for Winnipeg this season along with 31 total penalty minutes.

Winnipeg plays in Columbus against the Blue Jackets Sunday night.
