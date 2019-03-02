Extreme cold forces fundraiser for Edmonton’s Hope Mission indoors

The Hope Mission’s Cold Hands, Warm Hearts annual fundraiser was forced indoors Saturday after officials decided it was too cold and dangerous to have participants walk outdoors.

“We were hoping to walk outside, but now we’re bringing it indoors,” said Kate Halsey, a spokesperson for Hope Mission.

Thirty-seven teams were signed up to participate in a two- or five-kilometre walk raising money for programs and services at Hope Mission.

The cold did not affect donations.

The fundraiser started with a goal of raising $35,000, which it quickly surpassed.

“We raised it to $40,000, and now we just passed that,” Halsey said. “To be able to raise $41,000 to provide meals and care for our community is incredible.”

Proceeds will provide meals and care for the men, women, children, and youth who come to Hope Mission.

“We serve 1200 meals a day and offer 500 beds a night.” Halsey said. “To be able to keep the doors open and keep that service going is so meaningful.”

Those participating in the fundraiser were brought indoors and asked to write notes of encouragement for the homeless, and decorate sandwich bags with kind words.

Hope Mission is also currently asking for donations of hats, mittens, and hand warmers to help Edmonton’s homeless population through the current cold snap.

Donations can be made through the Hope Mission website.

The annual event takes place in over 100 cities across the country.