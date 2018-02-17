Edmontonians walk outdoors to raise money for Hope Mission

Over 100 people set out into the cold Saturday evening to take part in the Hope Mission’s Cold Hands, Warm Hearts fundraiser.

The participants helped raise over $20,000 that will go towards emergency services at the shelter.

“The reality is when you’re out and walking a 2 kilometre or 5 kilometre walk you feel a small sense of what our clients feel,” Robin Padanyi with the Hope Mission said.

“We’ve got emergency services that are happening 365 days a year,” Padanyi said. “The money is going towards things like hot meals and emergency shelter– we have up to 600 people staying with us on any given night at the Hope Mission.”

“Those funds are going to make sure that people have a warm place our of the cold this winter.”

Donations can be made through the Hope Mission website.

The annual event takes place in over 100 cities across the country.