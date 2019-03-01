Seth Griffith scores overtime winner to lift Manitoba Moose over Belleville Senators

Seth Griffith scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift the Manitoba Moose over the Belleville Senators 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Jansen Harkins opened the scoring for Manitoba (27-25-5) with a power-play goal. Logan Stanley and Marko Dano added two assists apiece for the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose partnership with Assiniboine Park Zoo helps save polar bears

Nick Paul and Darren Archibald had power-play goals for the Senators (29-23-7), Ottawa’s farm club.

Belleville hasn’t lost in regulation in 16 games.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose launch Girls’ Sport Day to encourage girls to stay active

Mikhail Berdin made 34 saves for the win in net, including stopping Paul on a penalty shot in overtime. Marcus Hogberg turned away 24-of-27 shots in defeat.

The Moose were 1-for-3 on the power play and the Senators converted twice on five opportunities.