Seth Griffith scores overtime winner to lift Manitoba Moose over Belleville Senators
Seth Griffith scored his second goal of the game in overtime to lift the Manitoba Moose over the Belleville Senators 3-2 on Friday in American Hockey League play.
Jansen Harkins opened the scoring for Manitoba (27-25-5) with a power-play goal. Logan Stanley and Marko Dano added two assists apiece for the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate.
Nick Paul and Darren Archibald had power-play goals for the Senators (29-23-7), Ottawa’s farm club.
Belleville hasn’t lost in regulation in 16 games.
Mikhail Berdin made 34 saves for the win in net, including stopping Paul on a penalty shot in overtime. Marcus Hogberg turned away 24-of-27 shots in defeat.
The Moose were 1-for-3 on the power play and the Senators converted twice on five opportunities.
