Manitoba Moose launch Girls’ Sport Day to encourage girls to stay active

Manitoba’s AHL team is doing its part to encourage Winnipeg girls to participate in sports, with an upcoming event at Bell MTS Centre on March 9.

Girls’ Sport Day, which sees the Manitoba Moose organization partnering with FIT Communications, will feature a number of local girls’ sports groups, as well as a presentation from world champion boxer Olivia “The Predator” Gerula.

Gerula will be discussing her career as a female pro athlete in a male-dominated sport.

The event was created in response to the statistic that girls are up to six times more likely to drop out of organized sports by their teenage years than boys.

“We jumped at the opportunity to be involved with this event because of the positive affect sports has had in our own lives,” said Raj Brar of Attack Basketball, one of the organizations taking part in Girls’ Sports Day.

“We have seen the girls in our program become great basketball players on the court and even better individuals off the court.

“Girls not only learn important life lessons such as teamwork, but will also build self-confidence and leadership skills they will carry with them for the rest of their life.”

Girls’ Sport Day attendees will also have the opportunity to watch the Moose take on the Rockford Icehogs following the event.

