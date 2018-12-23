Winnipeg hockey fans lace up to skate at Bell MTS Place, home of the Jets and the Moose

It’s fun to see your favourite hockey players out on the ice, but have you ever thought about what it would be like to skate on that same rink?

On Sunday, fans put on their skates to get out on the ice at Bell MTS Place, home of the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose.

The Moose Holiday Family Skate Day was presented by Global News and allowed people to get out on the ice and experience a view usually reserved for hockey players.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose drop fifth straight game in loss to Grand Rapids

Travis Fulton brought his kids to the event and was skating with them on the ice.

“I think it’s pretty excellent. We were here yesterday and so I was able to tell the kids that’s where we were sitting, right there, watching the Moose play yesterday, and now today, we’re right there on the same ice. I think everyone’s really liking it,” he said.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose serve up breakfast at Siloam Mission

Fulton’s kids are getting more and more into hockey so it was a way to spend time with his family doing something they all enjoy.

“A lot of it is trying to get everyone involved in skating and playing. We have our oldest in hockey right now and we have our other kids getting involved watching hockey,” he said.

Mick E. Moose was even joining in on the fun, taking to the ice to skate with Winnipeggers.