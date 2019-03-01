Edmonton police looking for man accused of exposing himself to young girl

Edmonton police are looking for information on a man they say exposed himself twice to a young girl earlier this week.

According to police, a 10-year-old girl was playing outside her home in the area of Lakewood Road South and 85 Street on Wednesday evening when she was approached by an unknown man.

“The male is alleged to have exposed his genitals to the young complainant, walked past her eastbound further down the sidewalk before turning and exposing himself a second time,” the news release from police said.

The girl ran inside her home, and police believe the man got into a black Ford Escape parked nearby, fleeing the area. The vehicle reportedly has a blue bug deflector on the front and silver bars on the roof rack.

The man is described as tan and about five feet six inches tall with a medium to chubby build and short black hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black sweatpants at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.