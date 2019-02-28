Police seek ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in north Edmonton homicide

The Edmonton Police Service released images on Thursday of a homicide suspect whom they consider to be “armed and dangerous” in connection with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man earlier this week.

Police said they released the images of 24-year-old Matthew Leonard Dawson Campeau with the hope of generating tips from the public about his whereabouts.

Officers were called to a townhouse complex on 38 Street near 135 Avenue shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday after reports of shots being fired, police said. When they arrived, officers found a man’s body in a home near Belmont Park. Results of an autopsy on Thursday revealed the victim died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled homicide.

Police have not released the victim’s name.

Police said they believe Campeau may still be in the Edmonton area and say if anyone sees him they should call police and not approach him.

Campeau is six-foot-two and 186 pounds. He has brown eyes and short black hair. He also has a tattoo of an arrow on his left hand.

Anyone with information about Campeau or his whereabouts is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.