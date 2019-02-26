Homicide investigation after overnight shooting in Clareview area

Homicide investigators have taken over a shooting investigation in north Edmonton’s Clareview area.

Emergency crews were called to a townhouse complex on 38 Street near 135 Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The parking lot at the Clareview Place complex in the Belmont neighbourhood was blocked off with police tape.

Police were not able to release many details but confirmed the homicide unit is leading the investigation into a shooting.

Alberta Health Services said EMS was called in and assessed a person on scene, but they were not transported to hospital.

Nothing is known about the victim. Police were not able to say if the shooting happened indoors or outdoors.

No other details have been released yet.

— More to come…