65-year-old man fighting for his life after ‘random assault’ in south Edmonton neighbourhood

A suspect has been arrested in connection with what police called a “violent, random assault” in southeast Edmonton that has sent a 65-year-old man to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Officers were called to 48 Street and 22 Avenue in the community of Pollard Meadows at 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service said in a news release issued Thursday night.

When they got there, officers found the victim “on the ground in medical distress,” according to police. Police said he was treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Police did not provide details about what led to the assault or about the suspect, other than to say he is male.

“Investigators are urging anyone who may have witnessed an altercation on the footpath near the southeast corner of 23 Avenue and 50 Street around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, to contact the EPS,” said Edmonton police.

Anyone with information can call police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.