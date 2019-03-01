Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef adds International Development to her portfolio

Peterborough-Kawartha MP Maryam Monsef has been appointed the new Minister of International Development.

The announcement came Friday as part of the Liberal government’s cabinet shuffle. Monsef will keep her current role as Minister of Women and Gender Equality, which has been since January 2017.

Monsef was previously appointed as Minister of Democratic Institutions in Novmeber 2015.

In a Tweet, Monsef said she was excited to take on the new portfolio.

“I’m excited to take on these new responsibilities complementing the work I do as Minister for Women & Gender Equality,” Monsef said in a Tweet.

“Today I think of #PtboKawartha, those who got me here and whose voices I bring to all I do,” she added. “There is still much to do to achieve gender equality here at home and around the world and I’m looking forward to continuing that work – because when women succeed, everyone benefits.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted that Monsef has done “an excellent job” as Minister for Women and Gender Equality.

“Now she’ll also take on the role of Minister for International Development, where she’ll keep building on our work to empower women and girls around the world,” he tweeted.

It’s the second cabinet shuffle by Trudeau this year, the latest coming in the wake of the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould as Minister of Veterans Affairs.

The shuffle also included Lawrence MacAulay moving from Agriculture to Veterans Affairs and Marie-Claude Bibeau moving from International Development to Agriculture.