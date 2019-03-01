Trudeau shuffles MacAuley, Monsef, Bibeau to new cabinet roles after Wilson-Raybould’s resignation

Three ministers from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau‘s cabinet are taking on new roles amid the fallout of the SNC-Lavalin affair.

The mini cabinet shuffle follows the resignation of Jody Wilson-Raybould from cabinet last month in the wake of allegations that, while serving as attorney general, she was pressured to intervene and cut a deal to help the Montreal engineering firm avoid a criminal trial.

Formerly attorney general, Wilson-Raybould was removed from that position in January 2019 and appointed Minister for Veterans Affairs. She resigned from that position and cabinet altogether on Feb. 12.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan took on the veterans’ portfolio in a temporary capacity but that role now officially goes to Lawrence MacAuley, who was formally agriculture minister.

International Development Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau replaces MacAuley as the new Minister for Agriculture, becoming the first woman to hold that position in Canadian history.

Maryam Monsef, Minister for the Status of Women, will keep that role and also take on the international development portfolio formerly held by Bibeau.

