February 28, 2019 9:49 am
Updated: February 28, 2019 9:52 am

Tim McGraw will perform at Saddledome during 2019 Calgary Stampede

By Online Reporter  Global News

FILE: Tim McGraw performs on NBC's "Today" Show at Rockefeller Plaza on November 17, 2017 in New York City.

Photo by Al Pereira/WireImage)
American country music singer and songwriter Tim McGraw will perform at the Saddledome during the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

McGraw hits the stage on Sunday, July 14, as part of the Virgin Mobile Stampede Concert Series.

In a Thursday news release, Stampede Entertainment Inc. president Adam Oppenheim said there’s no more appropriate artist to close out the 2019 Calgary Stampede.

“It doesn’t get much better than Tim McGraw,” Adam Oppenheim said. “He is a country music icon, whose genre spanning music has solidified his place as one of the best-selling artists of all time.”

McGraw has sold more than 50 million records and won three Grammy Awards, 16 Academy of Country Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and numerous other honours.

Tickets cost $59.99 and go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. MT.

The 2019 Calgary Stampede runs July 5-14.

WATCH: Thought About You by Tim McGraw

