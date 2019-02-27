Andy Anderson, former drummer of The Cure, dies at 68

Andy Anderson, former drummer of The Cure has died as a result of Stage 4 terminal cancer. He was 68 years old.

He was best known for his musical prowess out on the road. He recorded two albums with The Cure, including their fifth studio album The Top.

Anderson also toured with Iggy Pop and Genesis’ Peter Gabriel.

His death was confirmed by cofounder and former keyboardist of The Cure, Laurence “Lol” Tolhurst, on Tuesday evening.

The former bandmate expressed his gratitude and sorrows in a short Twitter post.

“It is with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother,” Tolhurst wrote. “Andy Anderson was a true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humour which he kept until the end.

In a follow-up tweet, Anderson’s time of death was later confirmed to be 5:57 p.m. GMT. He reportedly died peacefully by the side of some close friends in his London home.

So Cindy and I just heard from some friends who were there with Andy as he passed at 5:57 pm UK time today. It is a small measure of solace to learn that he went peacefully at his home. — Lol Tolhurst (@LolTolhurst) February 27, 2019

Last week, the musician revealed he was recently diagnosed with the disease in a lengthy Facebook post.

“Hi guys,'” he wrote. “I have Terminal 4 cancer, and there is no way of returning back from that.”

“It’s totally covering the inside of my body,” he revealed. “I’m totally fine and aware of my situation.”

“Please, no boo-hooing,” he requested to fans, “just be positive, for me it’s just another life experience and hurdle… Be cool.”

Pop, 71, too shared his condolences over Twitter.

“Andy was a great guy,” he wrote. “He was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met or worked with. I’m really sorry he’s gone.”

Longtime friends and fans of the drummer began sharing pictures and memories over social media to pay their respects.

Rest in power Andy Anderson 🙏🏾🖤✨ pic.twitter.com/YeFHXm2Bzb — J.W. Thurston (@gothistorian) February 27, 2019

RIP #AndyAnderson – former drummer/percussionist for #TheCure who has passed away today at the age of 68. Mr. Anderson also worked with Hawkwind, The Glove, Ultravox’s Midge Ure, Bronski Beat’s Jimmy Somerville, Edwyn Collins, Mike Oldfield, Peter Gabriel, Iggy Pop & more. pic.twitter.com/YmfcxSEXMl — Classic Alternative (@altclassic) February 27, 2019

Smile though your heart is aching

Smile even though it's breaking

When there are clouds in the sky, you'll get by

If you smile through your fear and sorrow

Smile and maybe tomorrow

You'll see the sun come shining through for you RIP Andy@andyanderson 😘🌟 pic.twitter.com/sDxlpwkbl5 — Val (@Val42024400) February 27, 2019

Andy Anderson rehearsing “The Lovecats,” 1983. RIP to one of my best teachers. pic.twitter.com/vPJMfYTRp7 — Ghost Music Supervisor (@WEEDADMlN) February 26, 2019

Anderson was introduced to The Cure in early 1983 after playing with frontman Robert Smith in a side project under the name The Glove.

He appeared on a number of other albums by the Cure, including Japanese Whispers —the 1983 complication album — and their debut live album, Concert: The Cure Live, recorded in 1984.

Anderson left The Cure shortly after, in late 1984, to pursue other musical opportunities. He drummed with Pop in the late 1980s.

Throughout his career, he has also worked with Glen Matlock, formerly of Sex Pistols, Edwin Collins and Isaac Hayes. Most recently, the drummer started his solo career under the moniker AAMuzik.

Anderson was not married.

