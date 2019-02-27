Entertainment
February 27, 2019

Andy Anderson, former drummer of The Cure, dies at 68

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

The Cure in 1984. Pictured right is the late drummer, Andy Anderson. He died on Feb. 26, 2019.

Getty Images archive
Andy Anderson, former drummer of The Cure has died as a result of Stage 4 terminal cancer. He was 68 years old.

He was best known for his musical prowess out on the road. He recorded two albums with The Cure, including their fifth studio album The Top.

Story continues below

Anderson also toured with Iggy Pop and Genesis’ Peter Gabriel.

His death was confirmed by cofounder and former keyboardist of The Cure, Laurence “Lol” Tolhurst, on Tuesday evening.

The former bandmate expressed his gratitude and sorrows in a short Twitter post.

“It is with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother,” Tolhurst wrote. “Andy Anderson was a true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humour which he kept until the end.

“A testament to his beautiful spririt on the last journey,” he added. “We are blessed to have known him.

Andy Anderson perfoming live onstage.

Andy Anderson / Facebook

READ MORE: Mark Hollis dead: Talk Talk frontman dies at 64

In a follow-up tweet, Anderson’s time of death was later confirmed to be 5:57 p.m. GMT. He reportedly died peacefully by the side of some close friends in his London home.

Last week, the musician revealed he was recently diagnosed with the disease in a lengthy Facebook post.

“Hi guys,'” he wrote. “I have Terminal 4 cancer, and there is no way of returning back from that.”

“It’s totally covering the inside of my body,” he revealed. “I’m totally fine and aware of my situation.”

“Please, no boo-hooing,” he requested to fans, “just be positive, for me it’s just another life experience and hurdle… Be cool.”

READ MORE: Queen, Adam Lambert announce ‘The Show Must Go On’ documentary

Pop, 71, too shared his condolences over Twitter.

“Andy was a great guy,” he wrote. “He was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met or worked with. I’m really sorry he’s gone.”

Longtime friends and fans of the drummer began sharing pictures and memories over social media to pay their respects.

Anderson was introduced to The Cure in early 1983 after playing with frontman Robert Smith in a side project under the name The Glove.

He appeared on a number of other albums by the Cure, including Japanese Whispers —the 1983 complication album — and their debut live album, Concert: The Cure Live, recorded in 1984.

The Cure, (L-R) Andy Anderson, Laurence “Lol” Tolhurst, Paul “Porl” Thompson and Robert Smith in 1984.

Brian Rasic/Getty Images

READ MORE: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019: Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks among inductees

Anderson left The Cure shortly after, in late 1984, to pursue other musical opportunities. He drummed with Pop in the late 1980s.

Throughout his career, he has also worked with Glen Matlock, formerly of Sex Pistols, Edwin Collins and Isaac Hayes. Most recently, the drummer started his solo career under the moniker AAMuzik.

Anderson was not married.

