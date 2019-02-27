Andy Anderson, former drummer of The Cure, dies at 68

Andy Anderson, former drummer of The Cure has died as a result of Stage 4 terminal cancer. He was 68 years old.
He was best known for his musical prowess out on the road. He recorded two albums with The Cure, including their fifth studio album The Top.
Anderson also toured with Iggy Pop and Genesis’ Peter Gabriel.
His death was confirmed by cofounder and former keyboardist of The Cure, Laurence “Lol” Tolhurst, on Tuesday evening.
The former bandmate expressed his gratitude and sorrows in a short Twitter post.
“It is with a heavy heart, I have to report the passing of a Cure brother,” Tolhurst wrote. “Andy Anderson was a true gentleman and a great musician with a wicked sense of humour which he kept until the end.
“A testament to his beautiful spririt on the last journey,” he added. “We are blessed to have known him.
READ MORE: Mark Hollis dead: Talk Talk frontman dies at 64
In a follow-up tweet, Anderson’s time of death was later confirmed to be 5:57 p.m. GMT. He reportedly died peacefully by the side of some close friends in his London home.
Last week, the musician revealed he was recently diagnosed with the disease in a lengthy Facebook post.
“Hi guys,'” he wrote. “I have Terminal 4 cancer, and there is no way of returning back from that.”
“It’s totally covering the inside of my body,” he revealed. “I’m totally fine and aware of my situation.”
“Please, no boo-hooing,” he requested to fans, “just be positive, for me it’s just another life experience and hurdle… Be cool.”
READ MORE: Queen, Adam Lambert announce ‘The Show Must Go On’ documentary
Pop, 71, too shared his condolences over Twitter.
“Andy was a great guy,” he wrote. “He was one of the nicest people I’ve ever met or worked with. I’m really sorry he’s gone.”
Longtime friends and fans of the drummer began sharing pictures and memories over social media to pay their respects.
View this post on Instagram
Just hearing the news that Andy Anderson has died. He served as The Cure's drummer during one of my favorite periods in their career (it was he, after all, who forcefully ushered in the immortal "Shake Dog Shake"). He also played kit on the underappreciated psychedelic pop masterpiece Blue Sunshine by The Glove. Rest in power, sir. #andyanderson #thecure #theglove #bluesunshine #thecurethetop #shakedogshake #bananafishbones #birdmadgirl #thelovecats #thecaterpillar #likeananimal #lookingglassgirl #punishmewithkisses
Anderson was introduced to The Cure in early 1983 after playing with frontman Robert Smith in a side project under the name The Glove.
He appeared on a number of other albums by the Cure, including Japanese Whispers —the 1983 complication album — and their debut live album, Concert: The Cure Live, recorded in 1984.
READ MORE: Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019: Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks among inductees
Anderson left The Cure shortly after, in late 1984, to pursue other musical opportunities. He drummed with Pop in the late 1980s.
Throughout his career, he has also worked with Glen Matlock, formerly of Sex Pistols, Edwin Collins and Isaac Hayes. Most recently, the drummer started his solo career under the moniker AAMuzik.
Anderson was not married.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.