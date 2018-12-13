Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2019: Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks among inductees

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has decided on the musical artists who’ll be entering the storied institution in 2019: Radiohead, Janet Jackson, Stevie Nicks, Def Leppard, The Cure, the Zombies and Roxy Music.

The artists will officially be inducted on March 29, 2019, at a ceremony at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center. (Tickets for the illustrious event go on sale in January.)

Other nominees this year included Rage Against the Machine, Kraftwerk, MC5, LL Cool J and Devo, but they, among others, failed to make the cut. Artists are only eligible to enter the Hall 25 years after the release of their first album or single.



This was the first nomination for Roxy Music, Def Leppard and Nicks — though the Fleetwood Mac lead singer was already inducted into the Hall in 1998 as a member of the rock band. She is the only woman in music history to be inducted into the Hall twice.

“I have a lot to say about this, but I will save those words for later,” said Nicks in a statement. “For now I will just say, I have been in a band since 1968. To be recognized for my solo work makes me take a deep breath and smile. It’s a glorious feeling.”

“Now we can stop holding our breath,” said rocker Joe Elliott of Def Leppard about the band’s inclusion. “How wonderful to be in the same club as the Rolling Stones and the Beatles and the Who and Queen. … It’s a nice badge of honour.”

Jackson, too, was elated at her induction. Her brothers, as the Jackson 5, were inducted in 1997, and Michael was elected into the Hall as a solo artist in 2001.

“Thank you Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” she said in a statement. “I am truly honored and I am happy to be in there with my brothers.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s international voting body consists of more than 1,000 participants, including living inductees, historians and music industry members.

Inductees are chosen based on a variety of criteria: the artist’s musical influence on other artists, length and extent of the artist’s career and innovation and superiority in style and technique in the artist’s work.

“It’s a glorious feeling,” said the Zombies’ Colin Bluntstone. “It’s one of the most exciting days in my professional career.”