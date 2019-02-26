Mark Hollis dead: Talk Talk frontman dies at 64

Mark Hollis, former Talk Talk frontman, died Monday. He was 64.

The musician was best-known as the lead singer, guitarist, pianist and primary songwriter of the highly-successful English new wave band. Talk Talk released five studio albums within their 10-year timeline, including 1984’s It’s My Life and Spirit of Eden (1988).

Talk Talk also released a number of worldwide hits in their prime, including the It’s My Life single, Life’s What You Make it and Such a Shame. Since their inception, the four-piece sold millions of records across the globe.

Hollis’ passing was confirmed by his former manager Keith Aspden, on Tuesday morning, according to The Associated Press. Hollis reportedly died as a result of a “short illness, from which he never recovered.”

Aspden called the singer a “gentle beauty” who “remained true to himself throughout his life.”

Former bandmate and Talk Talk bassist, Paul Webb, posted a tribute to Hollis on his band’s — Rustin Man — Facebook page.

“I am very shocked and saddened to hear the news of the passing of Mark Hollis,” he wrote. “Musically he was a genius. It was a honour and a privilege to have been in a band with him.”

Webb, 57, revealed he had not seen Hollis in a number of years, “but like many musicians of our generation I have been profoundly influenced by his trailblazing musical ideas.”

“He knew how to create a depth of feeling with sound and space like no other. He was one of the greats, if not the greatest.”

A number of other musicians and fans inspired by Hollis and the music of Talk Talk took to Twitter to share their gratitude and sorrows.

"Mark was the main songwriter of some truly great songs” @TalkTalk pic.twitter.com/beH4kGPcmA — Duran Duran (@duranduran) February 25, 2019

Mark Hollis captured so many of us with his haunting approach to song and the compelling ways he presented simplistic mountains of sound. He was an educator of emotion and a voice for the blood throat shadows of tomorrow. This is a loss amongst many. — Broken Social Scene (@bssmusic) February 25, 2019

Sad news about Mark Hollis. So much beautiful music https://t.co/5I8s98RI6F — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) February 25, 2019

Mark Hollis

that is a voice we cannot spare to have lost

thank you ghost genius

thank you — Xiu Xiu (@XiuXiuforLife) February 26, 2019

Mark Hollis changed my life. Thank you for everything — Chris Baio (@OIAB) February 25, 2019

Sad to hear that Mark Hollis has passedhttps://t.co/348JSojg2U — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) February 25, 2019

Very sad to hear that Mark Hollis has died. You might have experienced the wonder of those final three Talk Talk albums but his 1998 solo album is just as beautiful and has been an endless source of musical and conceptual inspiration to us. — Field Music (@fieldmusicmusic) February 25, 2019

Music is the remedy.

No liars.

Just the truth.

Talk Talk is the truth.

Their music was played so many times in my house and I never tire of it.

Heaven bless you in your calm

Heaven bless you, Mark Hollis. pic.twitter.com/BNmoTQZtkc — Andy Kim (@AndyKimMusic) February 25, 2019

I always wanted to meet Mark Hollis & say thank you for his music. Hope he knew how much he meant to so many of us. RIP 🖤 — Yannis Philippakis (@YnnsPhilippakis) February 25, 2019

Farewell to Mark Hollis. Spend some time with Spirit of Eden/Laughing Stock/Mark Hollis. I’ll meet you there. pic.twitter.com/3e7XnpmdGG — Lance Bangs (@lancebangs) February 25, 2019

There are two ways to depart perfectly. There's the Bowie way. Say goodbye with an astonishing record, the extent of whose significance only your passing reveals… (1/2) — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) February 25, 2019

The other way is to stop when you’ve achieved everything you set out to do, never again reappearing. No interviews. No reunions. No explanations. No lap of honour. No further communication. Nothing. The way Mark Hollis did it. (2/2) — Pete Paphides (@petepaphides) February 25, 2019

As of this writing, former Talk Talk drummer, Lee Harris, has not publicly commented on Hollis’ passing.

Along with former keyboardist Simon Brenner, it is unknown if the remaining members of Talk Talk are active on social media.

Following the disbandment of Talk Talk in 1991, Harris and Webb went on to create their own band, O.rang, before splitting up in 1996.

Laughing Stock (1991) was Talk Talk’s final record. Hollis’ decision to leave the band resulted in their breakup. He later admitted he wanted to focus on his family.

“I choose for my family,” he told Music Minded. “Maybe others are capable of doing it, but I can’t go on tour and be a good dad at the same time.”

Hollis came back in 1998 as a solo act. He released his only solo album, which was entitled Mark Hollis. The sounds resembled that of the latter-day Talk Talk sound.

Despite releasing no singles, the album received raving reviews. Shortly after its release, Hollis retired from the music industry altogether.

Hollis dropped off of the public radar after his retirement. It’s expected that he spent the remaining years of his life surrounded by his family.

Hollis is survived by his longtime wife and two children.

— With files from The Associated Press

