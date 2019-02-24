Queen, Adam Lambert open 2019 Oscars with medley of hits

Queen launched Sunday’s Oscars with a medley of hits that replaced the usual opening speech at this year’s hostless 91st Academy Awards.

Singer Adam Lambert, who has been touring with the band, replaced Freddie Mercury, the subject of the Best Picture nominee Bohemian Rhapsody.

They opened the award show with We Will Rock You, followed by We Are the Champions.

At the end of the performance, a video of Mercury was played on the screen behind them.

Many stars in the audience were smiling and dancing to the opening performance, including Lady Gaga and Mike Myers.

Queen & Adam Lambert brought back Wayne during their #Oscars opening! 🤣🙌😍 pic.twitter.com/QnrtDjPCXW — Myriam 🌊 (@maximusmom22) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga dancing to Adam Lambert and Queen >>> #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ntyZKB28BH — E! News (@enews) February 25, 2019

Adam Lambert and Queen kick off the #Oscars, ensuring the Glenn Close is sufficiently rocked pic.twitter.com/6cPiChEayU — Asha Kodithuwakku (@AshaKodi) February 25, 2019

Many viewers at home took to Twitter to share their opinions on the Queen tribute.

How come no one in the room knows how to do the WE WILL ROCK YOU clapping like the entire movie was about how the clapping would be easy — Emily Heller (@MrEmilyHeller) February 25, 2019

Academy Awards to everyone doing their best to seem like they are having fun during We Will Rock You! — Joel Kim Booster (@ihatejoelkim) February 25, 2019

Now THAT is what you call a legendary performance. ✨Congrats @QueenWillRock and @AdamLambert on their amazing performance at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/NILXK7vqHZ — Bohemian Rhapsody (@BoRhapMovie) February 25, 2019

Ok but wouldn't this be better if Rami Malek was next to Adam Lambert lip syncing #Oscars — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) February 25, 2019

ADAM LAMBERT BACK ON ABC PERFORMING COVERS OF SONGS INTRODUCED BY RYAN SEACREST WE'VE TOTALLY ENTERED AMERICAN IDOL HELL — julia 🤔 alexander (@loudmouthjulia) February 25, 2019

Wow Freddie Mercury deserves way better Adam Lambert — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) February 25, 2019

Adam Lambert is great, but what they should have done is have Rami Malek perform with Queen so we could all see if he really deserves to win Best Actor over Bradley Cooper #Oscars — Gaga Daily (@gagadaily) February 25, 2019

come on @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert DAMN. that boy can sing. — Rob Thomas (@ThisIsRobThomas) February 25, 2019

TONIGHTS THE OSCARS AND QUEEN/ADAM LAMBERT ARE PREFORMING https://t.co/GZ3J6vJvFx — Madison ♬♕ (@RhapsodyQueenn) February 24, 2019

The ultimate entertainer @adamlambert and #Queen showing the world why he belongs on that #OSCARS stage 👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/TgGZ6ABsqB — Jeanne 👉🏻👩🏻‍🦰 (@Music4Jeanne) February 25, 2019

It was announced last Monday that Lambert and Queen would be performing together at the award show. The academy shared a teaser showing Lambert singing We Will Rock You with the group.

Is this the real life?

Is this just fantasy?

We welcome @QueenWillRock and @adamlambert to this year's #Oscars!https://t.co/7uDf42FbjJ — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 18, 2019

Lambert shared a teaser as well, writing: “We will rock the Oscars.”

“If you’ve ever heard Queen’s music, I think this will be something that will invite you in, in a really great way,” Oscars producer Glenn Weiss told USA Today. “The music is so well known that this, to us, became a really great way to open the show and not be traditional like a normal awards show and depend on things like a monologue.”

Lambert has been touring with Queen since 2011.

Watch a clip of the opening performance at the Oscars in the video above.

—With files from the Associated Press