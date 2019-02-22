Griesbach
February 22, 2019 8:39 pm

Apparent shed explosion rocks Edmonton’s Griesbach neighbourhood

By Online Supervisor  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Emergency crews were on scene of what appeared to be an explosion in north Edmonton on Friday. It happened in the area of 97A Street and 150 Avenue. Here is video from the Global 1 news helicopter at around 6 p.m. Friday.

A A

Emergency crews were on scene of what appeared to be an explosion in north Edmonton on Friday.

At around 5:45 p.m., fire, police and EMS crews could be seen in the area of 97A Street and 150 Avenue.

A view from the Global 1 news helicopter showed a shed in the back yard of an area home that appeared to be flattened, with debris spread all around the yard.

The neighbouring sheds appeared to have damaged siding from the incident.

At least three fire trucks, two police cruisers and one ambulance were on scene at 6 p.m. Friday. There were no flames or smoke coming from the rubble.

EXPLOSION

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News
EXPLOSION2

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News
EXPLOSION3

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News
EXPLOSION4

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News
EXPLOSION5

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News
EXPLOSION6

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News
EXPLOSION7

Emergency crews were on scene in the Griesbach neighbourhood Friday, Feb. 22, 2019.

Global News

Firefighters could be seen entering one of the nearby homes.

It was not clear exactly what happened as of 6:30 p.m. Global News received several calls from area residents who said they felt their homes shake.

It wasn’t known if anyone was injured as of 6:30 p.m.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue for information about the incident.

More to come…

Global News
Help us improve Globalnews.ca
Take the survey now!

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Apparent shed explosion
Edmonton explosion
Edmonton shed explosion
Griesbach
Griesbach explosion
Griesbach shed explosion
Shed explosion

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.