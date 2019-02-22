Apparent shed explosion rocks Edmonton’s Griesbach neighbourhood

Emergency crews were on scene of what appeared to be an explosion in north Edmonton on Friday.

At around 5:45 p.m., fire, police and EMS crews could be seen in the area of 97A Street and 150 Avenue.

A view from the Global 1 news helicopter showed a shed in the back yard of an area home that appeared to be flattened, with debris spread all around the yard.

The neighbouring sheds appeared to have damaged siding from the incident.

At least three fire trucks, two police cruisers and one ambulance were on scene at 6 p.m. Friday. There were no flames or smoke coming from the rubble.

Firefighters could be seen entering one of the nearby homes.

It was not clear exactly what happened as of 6:30 p.m. Global News received several calls from area residents who said they felt their homes shake.

It wasn’t known if anyone was injured as of 6:30 p.m.

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue for information about the incident.

More to come…

