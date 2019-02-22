Edmonton auction to sell off thousands of Northlands items, memorabilia

Thousands of items are on the auction block this weekend as the final chapter for Northlands Racetrack and Casino comes to an end.

A live auction, run by Kastner Auctions, will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Borden Park Road with almost everything and anything up for grabs.

Staff say they found neat little gems as they were preparing for the auction. I found a Guinness World Record certificate for the world’s largest Christmas log cake. #yeg pic.twitter.com/e0TKUbkdkw — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 22, 2019

A preview of the items Friday revealed tables, ATMs and kitchenware items along with TVs, collectible plates and old photos of Northlands.

In need of kitchenware? Northlands is hosting an auction tomorrow, selling off thousands of items it has accumulated over the years. #yeg pic.twitter.com/00mPzqTtrD — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) February 22, 2019

“It’s mixed emotions to be honest,” said Scott Sinclair, director of racing and gaming for Northlands.

“It’s one of the days where we’re sad to see the building shut down. There’s a lot of nostalgia in this building. It’s a little sad but at the same time, it’s the end of a chapter and Northlands is excited to move forward.”

READ MORE: Emotional farewell for Northlands staff on final day of casino’s operation

The auction can also be accessed online.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!

“Everything’s got to go. Almost everything in this whole facility. Everything you’ve seen throughout the years is for sale,” Sinclair said.

Many people clamoured to get a sneak peek at the items up for grabs, including Daryl Marler, whose grandfather was president in the 1960s of what became Northlands.

“I’m looking to see if there’s anything with his name on it, or any kind of memorabilia with his stuff on it,” Marler said.

Marler said while it is sad to see Northlands move into a different era, he understands.

“I don’t think there would be much other stuff that would tie him to here other than the memories. It would be cool to have something physically in your hand,” he said.

“I’m just here [to see] if I can drum up some old memories and take something home with his name on it.”

READ MORE: Farmfair International to remain in Edmonton despite drop in attendance

Sharon Breitkreuz was at the preview to see what kitchen equipment she could buy for the Sturgeon Agriflex Society.

“We have a facility just south of Morinville and we have a kitchen that needs to be stocked to host events,” she said, adding she was looking for cutlery, pots and pans.

Breitkreuz, who said owning a piece of Edmonton history would be nostalgic, grew up going to Northlands.

“Attending the races as a younger person, the exhibition days, all sorts of events at Rexall Place,” she said.

As for Terry Foulkes, he was on the prowl Friday to scope out mementos for himself.

READ MORE: Edmonton mayor, Northlands CEO weigh in on future of K-Days

“I have memories of coming here every year to see the fireworks. I have memories of coming here and partaking in a lot of fine dining,” he said.

“It’s just history, you know? It’s going to be going away and once it’s gone, you can’t get a piece of history then.”

The racetrack held its final event in October 2018 after 118 years in operation while the casino closed last month after 23 years in business. Sinclair said Northlands will be handing the keys over to the city on March 31.