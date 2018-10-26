Handing over the reins: Northlands Park hosting final horse-racing event

It’s the end of an era in Edmonton: Saturday will mark the final day the Northlands Park Racetrack will host a race.

Northlands Park has been in operation for 118 years and has been one of Western Canada’s most well-known racetracks.

“The reality is, that no one truly owns horse racing,” Northlands Racing and Gaming director Scott Sinclair said.

“We are all just caretakers of an unbelievable sport and we are confident in how we have done our part of the past 118 years.”

John Baxter has been associated with Northlands Park for 50 years and continues to jog with his horse on the track.

“I’ve seen it go from small to big, and going back small again,” Baxter said.

His favourite memories are of the great horses that have raced on the old track. Baxter has mixed feelings about the final day.

“It’s sad it’s coming to an end but it’s exciting to see the new place.

“Apparently, it’s pretty nice. It’s big, it’s state-of-the-art and it’ll be just bigger and better.”

Baxter is referring to the Century Mile Racetrack, which is scheduled to open in the spring of 2019 after the start day was pushed back from August 2018.

The new horse-racing track is being built south of the city on Edmonton International Airport land.

Despite his excitement for the opening of the new track, Baxter will miss Northlands Park.

“The track here is probably the best five-eighths-mile track in the world,” he said.

“You can go fast on it. It’s a kind track, it’s never bad, it’s always good.”

The final day of live harness racing at Northlands will start at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

