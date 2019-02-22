Canada
February 22, 2019 11:19 am
Updated: February 22, 2019 11:29 am

Road Watch complaints lead to arrest of ‘aggressive’ driver near Acton: police

An “aggressive” driver has been arrested following online Road Watch complaints near Acton.

Halton Police say the complaints alleged that the driver of a black VW Jetta sedan was driving at speeds over 100 km/h, and on one occasion was seen passing up to 15 vehicles.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police say the suspect vehicle was caught passing vehicles at 132 km/hr in a 60 zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding and failing to have an insurance card.

His licence and vehicle have also been seized for the next week.

