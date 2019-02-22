Road Watch complaints lead to arrest of ‘aggressive’ driver near Acton: police

An “aggressive” driver has been arrested following online Road Watch complaints near Acton.

Halton Police say the complaints alleged that the driver of a black VW Jetta sedan was driving at speeds over 100 km/h, and on one occasion was seen passing up to 15 vehicles.

Around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, police say the suspect vehicle was caught passing vehicles at 132 km/hr in a 60 zone.

The vehicle was stopped and the driver was charged with stunt driving, speeding and failing to have an insurance card.

His licence and vehicle have also been seized for the next week.

Ever wonder what happens when you file an online Road Watch report about aggressive driving? Read how our officers used a tip from the public to charge a driver with stunt driving after we observed them driving >70km/hr over the limit: https://t.co/e6sTbrW0Wt #ThankYou ^jh pic.twitter.com/jafydxClIY — Halton Police (@HaltonPolice) February 22, 2019

