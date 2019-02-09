Halton police seek public’s help to find missing Burlington man

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Burlington man.

Halton Regional Police say Ivan Eskit, 67, was last seen leaving his home in the area of Guelph Line and Mountainside Drive in Burlington at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say he doesn’t have his medication with him, which he requires daily, and his family is concerned about his well-being.

Eskit is described as a five-foot-10 white man weighing 200 pounds who has slicked-back grey hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, jeans and a grey winter jacket.

Police add that he was last seen driving away in a dark blue 2008 Jeep Patriot four-door SUV with Ontario licence plate BCXV 073.

Eskit also had his two German shepherd dogs with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385, or the on-duty staff sergeant at ext. 2310.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).