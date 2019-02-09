Canada
February 9, 2019 8:15 am

Halton police seek public’s help to find missing Burlington man

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police say 67-year-old Ivan Eskit was last seen driving away from his Burlington home on Friday morning.

Halton Regional Police
A A

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Burlington man.

Halton Regional Police say Ivan Eskit, 67, was last seen leaving his home in the area of Guelph Line and Mountainside Drive in Burlington at around 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

Police say he doesn’t have his medication with him, which he requires daily, and his family is concerned about his well-being.

READ MORE: Father, 11-month-old son missing in Burlington found safe near Ottawa: police


Global News
Help us improve GlobalNews.ca
Take the survey now!
Story continues below

Eskit is described as a five-foot-10 white man weighing 200 pounds who has slicked-back grey hair and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, jeans and a grey winter jacket.

Police add that he was last seen driving away in a dark blue 2008 Jeep Patriot four-door SUV with Ontario licence plate BCXV 073.

Eskit also had his two German shepherd dogs with him.

READ MORE: UPDATE — Police locate missing elderly man in Burlington

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Jared McLeod of the Burlington Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825-4747, ext. 2385, or the on-duty staff sergeant at ext. 2310.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Burlington
Guelph Line
Halton
Halton missing man
Halton missing person
halton police
Halton Region
Halton Regional Police
Missing Man
missing man burlington
missing person
Mountainside Drive

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.