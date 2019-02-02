Police seek missing Hamilton man

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been reported missing.

Police say Ross Matheson, 65, was last seen on Tuesday, Jan. 29 at 12 p.m. in the area of Jackson Square, where police say he used the TD ATMs at the mall at 1:17 p.m.

He’s described as a heavy-set white man with black hair and was wearing a black parka-style winter coat with black zippered boots and a winter tuque when he was last seen.

Police say Matheson is believed to function at a lower capacity.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Hamilton Police Division 20 Staff Sergeant by calling 905-546-2963, calling 911 or anonymously calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).