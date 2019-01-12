UPDATE: Police say missing Hamilton man has been located safely

Hamilton police say they have safely located a man previously reported missing.

Police say Robert Sibley, 70, was last seen at his home in Hamilton at about 2 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12.

Shortly before 4 p.m. on Saturday, Hamilton police issued an update, saying they located Sibley in good health.

They were concerned for Sibley’s well-being due to the weather conditions in Hamilton and the surrounding area this weekend, as snow continues to fall and temperatures are well below freezing.

