November 28, 2018 4:20 pm

Hamilton police searching for missing woman, who may be in Burlington

Police say 33-year-old Karly Knowles was reported missing on Tuesday and is believed to be in Burlington.

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Knowles’s family, along with police, are concerned for her well-being.

Knowles is described as white, approximately five-foot-seven, with a thin build and blond shoulder-length hair.

Knowles is believed to be driving a white two-door Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate BXFW 409.

If you have any information, please contact police.

