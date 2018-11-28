Hamilton police searching for missing woman, who may be in Burlington

Hamilton police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.

Police say 33-year-old Karly Knowles was reported missing on Tuesday and is believed to be in Burlington.

Knowles’s family, along with police, are concerned for her well-being.

Knowles is described as white, approximately five-foot-seven, with a thin build and blond shoulder-length hair.

Knowles is believed to be driving a white two-door Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate BXFW 409.

If you have any information, please contact police.

HPS is seeking the public's assistance in locating M/P Karly Knowles (33yrs). It is believed she is operating a white 2-door Honda Civic w licence plate BXFW409. If you have any info contact police at 905-546-3886 or Crime Stoppers. #HamOnt pic.twitter.com/kNyrbelVZD — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) November 28, 2018