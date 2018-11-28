Hamilton police searching for missing woman, who may be in Burlington
Hamilton police are looking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Police say 33-year-old Karly Knowles was reported missing on Tuesday and is believed to be in Burlington.
Knowles’s family, along with police, are concerned for her well-being.
Knowles is described as white, approximately five-foot-seven, with a thin build and blond shoulder-length hair.
Knowles is believed to be driving a white two-door Honda Civic with Ontario licence plate BXFW 409.
If you have any information, please contact police.
