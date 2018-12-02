Canada
Hamilton police searching for missing elderly man

Rene Caron, 82, was on his way to meet friends at his church on Blake Street but failed to show up, police say.

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly man.

Police say Rene Caron, 82, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 1 at his home at 5:55 p.m. He was heading to meet friends at a church on Blake Street but never showed up, according to police.

He is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has white-and-grey hair parted to one side. Caron was last seen wearing glasses, black dress shoes, a button-down dress shirt and a black North Face zip-up jacket.

He is believed to be driving a 2015 beige Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate BSXA 291.

Family members are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton police Mountain staff sergeant by calling 905-546-3886.

