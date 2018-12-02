Hamilton police searching for missing elderly man

Hamilton police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing elderly man.

Police say Rene Caron, 82, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 1 at his home at 5:55 p.m. He was heading to meet friends at a church on Blake Street but never showed up, according to police.

He is described as five feet four inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has white-and-grey hair parted to one side. Caron was last seen wearing glasses, black dress shoes, a button-down dress shirt and a black North Face zip-up jacket.

He is believed to be driving a 2015 beige Hyundai Elantra with the licence plate BSXA 291.

Family members are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hamilton police Mountain staff sergeant by calling 905-546-3886.