Crime
October 15, 2018 8:00 am
Updated: October 15, 2018 8:10 am

Father, 11-month-old son reported missing in Burlington

By Digital Broadcast Journalist  Global News

Halton Regional Police are searching for 32-year-old Shane Wall and his 11-month-old son Jacob Antunes-Wall. They were reported missing on Oct. 15, 2108.

Halton Regional Police
A A

Halton Regional Police are searching for a 32-year-old man and his 11-month old son who were both reported missing in Burlington early Monday morning.

Police said they were last seen around 4:35 a.m. and are believed to be travelling in a grey 2007 Acura RDX with the licence plate number CDPF 919.

The man has been identified as Shane Wall and the child’s name is Jacob Antunes-Wall.

Police said the father is described as six-feet one-inch tall, 180 pounds, with light brown, medium-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a light green suit jacket and pants. The child is 25 pounds with light brown hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
11-month-old boy
2007 Acura RDX
Burlington
Father And Son
father and son missing
Halton
Halton Regional Police
Missing boy

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News