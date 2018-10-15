Father, 11-month-old son reported missing in Burlington

Halton Regional Police are searching for a 32-year-old man and his 11-month old son who were both reported missing in Burlington early Monday morning.

Police said they were last seen around 4:35 a.m. and are believed to be travelling in a grey 2007 Acura RDX with the licence plate number CDPF 919.

The man has been identified as Shane Wall and the child’s name is Jacob Antunes-Wall.

Police said the father is described as six-feet one-inch tall, 180 pounds, with light brown, medium-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a light green suit jacket and pants. The child is 25 pounds with light brown hair.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is urged to contact Halton Regional Police at 905-825-4747 ext. 2310 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

