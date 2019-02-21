City to hear appeal of rezoning for Bruce Oake Recovery Centre, could take days

An appeal committee meeting at City Hall Thursday morning attracted a large crowd of people waiting to share their opinions with city councillors.

The meeting has one item on the agenda – the proposed Bruce Oake Recovery Centre.

More than 600 pages of letters opposing the centre’s creation in the Sturgeon Creek area were submitted to city hall as part of the appeal hearing, with neighbours of the 255 Hamilton Ave. site expressing safety concerns.

The recovery centre cleared its final hurdle at council last month, with construction possibly starting this summer.

“I’m really looking forward to a good dialogue,” said Coun. Sherri Rollins (Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry), the committee chair.

“It’s really important to know that your city councillors meet an appeal with an open mind, and in some cases meet with people and hear from them for the first time.

“It’s absolutely critical that we have a good, solid appeal process, and we do,” Rollins told 680 CJOB.

“It does take time, because people want to speak to their city council and creating that welcoming environment is important.”

This committee meeting is the latest in a series of heated public debates about the project, which is planned to be a 50-bed long-term addictions treatment centre at the old Vimy Arena site.

