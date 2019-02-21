Man charged after police receive several complaints of erratic driving in Bracebridge

A man has been charged after police received several complaints of an erratic driver in Bracebridge.

Bracebridge OPP received several complaints that a small vehicle was driving erratically on Tuesday evening. Citizens provided police with a licence plate number.

On Wednesday, shortly after midnight, officers found the suspect vehicle in the Clearbrook Trail area. Police say as officers got closer, the driver attempted to back into a driveway to turn around but got stuck in a snowbank.

According to police, officers found drugs and open alcohol in the vehicle and were allegedly handed fake insurance information.

Zachary Sheard, 21, of Bracebridge, was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine, using a forged document, driving without proper rear lights, driving a motor vehicle with an open container of liquor, driving a vehicle with cannabis readily available and possessing fraudulent proof of insurance.

Police say Sheard is scheduled to appear in court in Bracebridge on March 19.

