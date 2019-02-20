Consumer
February 20, 2019
Updated: February 20, 2019 11:53 am

Shoppers Drug Mart to shrink hours at 24-hour stores in Winnipeg

Shoppers Drug Mart will no longer be operating 24 hours a day in Winnipeg.

The pharmacy chain had multiple stores that were open around the clock — including one at 2533 Portage Ave., another at 43 Osborne St. and the last one at 2211 Pembina Hwy. 

“Making the decision to  reduce hours is never done lightly. We consider accessibility and convenience for our patients and balance that with ensuring the store is running efficiently and profitably,” said a spokesperson from Loblaw Public Relations.

“In Winnipeg, after-hour demand has been so low it is not practical to continue to operate these stores 24 hours. Affected stores will now operate from 8 a.m. until midnight.”

