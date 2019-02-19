Saskatoon police plane finds missing North Battleford man considered legally blind

Members with the Saskatoon Police Service’s air support unit (ASU) lent a hand to locate a missing senior near North Battleford on Feb. 18.

Gordon Bingham, 66, was reported missing to Battleford RCMP after he had gone for his morning walk and had not returned home.

Police had concerns as the North Battleford man is considered legally blind.

While search-and-rescue efforts were being conducted, RCMP contacted Saskatoon police on Monday evening and requested its ASU for assistance.

The plane arrived at roughly 8 p.m., and ASU members guided RCMP ground units to the missing man in a wooded area on the edge of North Battleford at 9:30 p.m.

Bingham was taken by paramedics to Battlefords Union Hospital where he was treated for hypothermia and frostbite-related injuries due to cold weather.

Police said the temperature at that time was -34 with the windchill.