January 20, 2019 4:14 pm

Man recovering after being trapped in vehicle in northern Saskatchewan

By Online Producer  Global News

RCMP Turnor Lake officers responded to report of a sudden death in a vehicle on an icy road in northern Saskatchewan on Friday, but later discovered he was not dead, but in medical distress.

A man is recovering in hospital after being rescued from his vehicle that was trapped on an ice road on Frobisher Lake in northern Saskatchewan Friday night.

Turnor Lake RCMP thought they were responding to a sudden death, but instead found a man in distress.

When the vehicle got stuck, the tailpipe became blocked and the vehicle began to fill with carbon monoxide.

The driver was unable to walk due to an injured foot, and was also suffering from dizziness and confusion.

La Loche Emergency Medical Services transported the man to the La Loche hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

