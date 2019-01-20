Man recovering after being trapped in vehicle in northern Saskatchewan

A man is recovering in hospital after being rescued from his vehicle that was trapped on an ice road on Frobisher Lake in northern Saskatchewan Friday night.

Turnor Lake RCMP thought they were responding to a sudden death, but instead found a man in distress.

When the vehicle got stuck, the tailpipe became blocked and the vehicle began to fill with carbon monoxide.

The driver was unable to walk due to an injured foot, and was also suffering from dizziness and confusion.

La Loche Emergency Medical Services transported the man to the La Loche hospital.

His current condition is unknown.

