Canada
February 17, 2019 3:41 pm
Updated: February 17, 2019 3:48 pm

Saskatoon Blades beat Lethbridge Hurricanes to extend win streak to 7 games

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH: The Saskatoon Blades beat the Lethbridge Hurricanes 5-2 Saturday night to extend their win streak to seven games.

Gary Haden’s 27th goal of the season stood up as the winner as the Saskatoon Blades (37-13-8-0) downed the Lethbridge Hurricanes (29-17-5-5) 5-2 on Saturday in Western Hockey League (WHL) action.

Haden made it 3-1 at 9:27 of the second period, helping Saskatoon run its point streak to 13 games at 11-0-2.

Emil Malysjev, Nolan Kneen, Riley McKay and Kirby Dach also scored for the Blades.

“[I’m] real proud of our effort tonight. I thought we did a very good job against a very dynamic team,” said Mitch Love, Saskatoon Blades head coach.

“We frustrated them and found a way to get two points.”

Taylor Ross and Jake Elmer found the back of the net for the Hurricanes.

Nolan Maier made 23 saves for Saskatoon as Carl Tetachuk turned away 38-of-42 shots for Lethbridge.

The Blades went 0-for-4 on the power play while the Hurricanes were 0-for-2 with the man advantage.

The Blades are off until Friday when they visit Brandon for a game against the Wheat Kings (26-22-3-4).

© 2019 The Canadian Press

