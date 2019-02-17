Canadian Red Cross assists 6 people in N.B. after heavy rain causes flooding

The Canadian Red Cross says at least six people in New Brunswick have been displaced from their basement-level apartments after heavy rains caused flooding through parts of the province.

Red Cross volunteers have arranged for emergency lodging and meals through the Family Day long weekend for those who have been left without a home.

READ MORE: Canadian Red Cross assists tenants displaced by burst water pipe in Saint John

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson for the agency, says an adult and child from one apartment and two adults from another in a 12-unit building at 184 Spruce Street in Moncton have received aid.

A couple in Saint John have received similar assistance after their apartment in the basement on a townhouse at 14 Driftwood Lane in Saint John flooded.

Bedell said it’s not immediately known how long it will take to dry out and repair any damage.

WATCH: UBCO students forced to find new homes after flooding

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!