Canadian Red Cross assists tenants displaced by burst water pipe in Saint John

The Canadian Red Cross has assisted three people after they were temporarily displaced when a frozen water pipe burst at an apartment building in Saint John, N.B.

Dan Bedell, a spokesperson with the Red Cross, says the pipe burst at approximately 9 p.m. on Saturday on the top floor of a building at 183 St. John St., sending water into the unit on that floor and the two below it.

The fire department cut power to the three units for safety reasons.

The flooding affected one side of the six-unit structure that forms part of a block-long complex owned by the New Brunswick Housing Corporation. Other tenants in the building were not impacted.

Volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross arranged emergency lodging and meals and other help for a woman from an apartment on the first floor.

A man from the second-storey unit indicated he’d stay with a relative while the woman who lived in the third-storey apartment made her own arrangements, leaving before volunteers had a chance to speak with her.

Bedell says there is no word on how long it may take to clean up flood damage and complete any of the repairs required.