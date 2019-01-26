Most evacuees return home to Sussex, N.B., as clean-up continues across province

Most of the nearly 40 people evacuated from flooded homes in Sussex, N.B., returned to their households last night, but over a dozen remain in emergency lodgings with the Canadian Red Cross, the organization said Saturday.

Spokesman Dan Bedell says the Red Cross is still feeding and housing 13 people forced out of eight different homes or apartments in Sussex after torrential rains and strong winds caused flash flooding in riverfront areas around the town.

READ MORE: Sussex residents forced from homes following flash flood

Initially, 38 people from 27 households were evacuated late Thursday night.

Bedell says the Red Cross is also helping two women forced from flooded apartments in Fredericton.

Scott Hatcher, chief administrative officer for the town of Sussex, says the provincial government currently has two inspection teams in the community to help assess damage.

He says water in Trout Creek, which crested at 19.75 metres overnight Thursday, is still a little higher than normal but is now well below flood level.

WATCH: Saint John neighbourhood pulls together as water rises

In Saint John, N.B., clean up efforts are ongoing as the city says that flood waters continue to recede.

Many roads have reopened overnight with the exception of the following areas, which Saint John says remain closed to traffic:

The end of Rothesay Avenue under the train bridge is closed

Areas in Glen Falls are flooded and the area is closed to traffic

Ashburn Road is closed due to flooding and is expected to reopen later this afternoon

The lower section of Golden Grove Road, Civic #108 and the lower section of Dresden Avenue remain closed while crews clear ice and salt and sand the area. The area will reopen once the clean-up effort is complete.

READ MORE: Saint John neighbourhood pulls together as water rises

The city says that crews continue to monitor flood areas and barricades will remain in place until the water has drained and “crews have ensured that streets are safe for travel.”

— With files from Alexander Quon