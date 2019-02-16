Man wanted after 22-year-old woman suffers gunshot wound

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is looking for Johnathan Gabriel Graham, 26, also known as “Gabe” after a 22-year-old woman was brought to hospital with life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

On Saturday morning, police officers responded to a report of an assault with a weapon at an apartment building in the area of 101 Avenue and 95 Street. An Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team treated the woman for life-threatening injuries.

Graham is believed to be armed and dangerous, according to a police release. As of Saturday evening, warrants were pending for his arrest.

Police believe Graham and the woman are known to one another.

Graham is described as five feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.